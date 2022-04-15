Final day for online input on potential specific purpose sales and use tax

April 15, 2022 — Today is the last day to do an online survey giving your input concerning a potential specific purpose sales and use tax issue that may appear on the November ballot. Sweetwater County residents can take the survey posted at sweetwatercountywy.gov.

A committee of elected officials discussing the potential to place a specific purpose sales and use tax on the ballot this November launched an online survey on March 31 to gather feedback from residents. Voters general-purpose tax ballot measure on the 2021 November ballot.

“We heard loud and clear from our constituents that they want to know specifically what the additional tax revenue will fund and for how long,” said Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld in a press release back in March. “So we’ve published a list of initial projects that need funding so we can hear from the public on their priorities.”

The web page (linked above) includes:

● An overview of this initiative

● The list of initial projects identified by local jurisdictions and public-serving organizations

● Names of the elected officials working through this effort

● Press releases

● Frequently asked questions

● A link to the online survey

Following the online survey, the committee will be scheduling opportunities to learn more from the public through community forums or meetings. Details will be posted online.

By early summer, the committee will make a joint recommendation to each of the local jurisdictions on whether to place a question on the ballot this November – taking into consideration all the feedback collected throughout this process. If that recommendation is to proceed, 50 percent of all jurisdictions in Sweetwater would need to pass a resolution on the proposed ballot language for it to be certified for the election.