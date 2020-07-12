Final day of ground tours today for WWII bombers at airport

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 12, 2020) — Today is the final day for area residents to participate in ground tours of two of World War II’s most iconic bombers, a B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-25 Mitchell.

The two planes have been at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport all this week, giving ground tours and passenger flights. The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Airbase Arizona, which brings its Flying Legends of Victory Tour to airports across the United States and Canada each year.

Today’s ground tours are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost of the tour is $15 per person and $25 for families.