Final day to change Primary Election party affiliation is today

May 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

Today is the deadline for registered voters to switch party affiliations for this year’s Wyoming state primary election, which will occur on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The 2023 Wyoming State Legislature voted in favor of moving the deadline to the day before the opening of the candidate filing period, which is tomorrow, May 16. Prior to that decision, voters could change their party affiliation on Election Day.

Candidate Filing Time to Start Tomorrow

Here in Sweetwater County, the candidate filing period should be busy. From May 16 to May 31, candidates will file paperwork for many political positions. The primary ballot will feature two state senate and seven state representative positions, two spots on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, and some City Council positions in Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, Granger, and Superior.

State Offices Up for Election

Sweetwater County Offices Up for Election

Primary Pre-Register Voting Deadline

The last day to pre-register to vote in the primary is August 5. After that date, residents must register and vote absentee, or they may register and vote at the polls on election day.