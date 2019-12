ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 21, 2019) – Area residents final opportunity to enjoy a free horse drawn carriage ride through Downtown Rock Springs will be today.

The yearly holiday tradition will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m with the rides beginning at the Historic Train Depot at 501 S. Main. The weather is suppose to cooperate with sunshine and highs in the mid-30’s forecast for today.