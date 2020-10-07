Final Drive-Thru Flu Clinic to take place today from 4-6 p.m.

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 7, 2020) — Sweetwater County Public Health will be holding their last Drive-Thru Flu Clinic today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot. Social distancing measures will be in place.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, most health experts are stating getting a flu shot this year is even more important for personal safety.

The cost for today’s flu shot clinic is $25 for the quadrivalent flu vaccine. Community Nursing will bill insurance companies such as Medicare, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and UMR United Healthcare.

Flu forms are available by clicking here.