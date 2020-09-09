Final Farmer’s Market in Green River has been canceled

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) — The final Farmer’s Market for the Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Agency that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, has been canceled due to weather concerns.

Jennie Melvin, URA Director, says due to the cold weather and also the clean up going on throughout Green River, it was determined to cancel the final Farmer’s Market.

Melvin says Saturday’s Downtown Street Fair is still a go. She says they have 36 vendors lined up for the one-day event and also says the URA is still taking vendor applications. Contact Melvin at 872-6141.