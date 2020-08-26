Final free Concert in the Park tonight while Farmer’s Market continues

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — The 2020 Summer Concert Series will wrap up tonight. The band Wanted, playing county music, will be performing starting at 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Attendee should bring chair and blankets and practice proper social distancing.

The Summer Concert Series is put on by the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs. Weekly Wednesday night concerts have been presented since June 3.

The Green River Farmer’s Market will continue its Wednesday’s appearance at the corner of Uinta Drive and Roosevelt Avenue. The Green River Farmer’s Markets are scheduled to continue into September, weather permitting.