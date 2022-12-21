Final meeting for three councilman and Mayor Kaumo

Photo of Councilman West with wife Dana and son alongside Mayor Kaumo from YouTube

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Last night’s meeting was the final meeting for Rock Springs City Council members Tim Savage, Keaton West, David Halter, and Mayor Timothy Kaumo. Each member in attendance was given a plague for their service and took a moment to speak on their terms.

David Halter from Ward 3 served 3 terms from 2011-2022. When speaking on his time as a councilman Halter said, “I ran for council to be a participating member of society and do good for the city. I felt like I’ve done that. The constituents have voted me in 3 times and I do appreciate that but it’s time to move on. You’ll be seeing me in my new role at the 911 center. I do appreciate it.”

Keaton West from Ward 4 served from 2019-2022 as a councilman and President of the Council. West took the time, to sum up, his time on the council by adding “I would just like to say thanks to city employees, department heads counselors. Part of serving on these boards is the privilege of meeting new people. I appreciate the time with all of you. I appreciate my family. I’ll miss it, I’ll miss working with you guys. I’m looking forward to this new venture at the county.”

Councilman Tim Savage was unfortunately not in attendance at last night’s meeting and will be receiving his plaque at a later time.

Timothy Kaumo served as Mayor of Rock Springs for eight consecutive years, before taking eight years off and then returning to serve as Mayor for four additional years. Prior to receiving his plaque for service Kaumo said “This being the last meeting I could speak all night long, but I’d like to thank our staff. We didn’t all agree on everything but we focused on the vision at hand. When we had marching orders we went and got things done. I hope that continues. I wish the best for the city, and for you all, as we move forward I wish the best for Mayor Mickelson. He’s going to do a fine job, he understands the vision.”

West, as President of the council, gave some remarks on Kaumo’s time in office by saying “I always admire that he was a builder and wanted to get projects done. Even if we didn’t agree we could put that aside and get things done that was best for the city”

After receiving the plaque Kaumo continued by saying “The city is in good hands. I’ve enjoyed the ride, but it’s time to ride off into a different sunset.”