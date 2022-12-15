Final meeting for three County Commissioners

Sweetwater County Court House – Wyo4news Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Among the agenda items approved for consideration at the next regularly scheduled county commission meeting is the renewal of fire protection agreements, a jail security and surveillance system project and updates to the policy manual for county employees.

Of course, the proverbial elephant in the room for the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners is it will be the last meeting for three of the five current commissioners.

Whether by choice or as the result of this year’s local elections, Chairman Jeff Smith, Commissioner Roy Lloyd and Commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling are each departing their current duties as commissioners at year’s end, with commissioners-elect Robb Slaughter, Island Richards and Keaton West awaiting to officially take office after the first of the year.

When asked about his service as commissioner, and most recently, chairman, Smith said, “I’m incredibly grateful to the voters of Sweetwater County for allowing me the opportunity and privilege to serve.”

“I’m thankful for the time we’ve spent together and the work we’ve done. I look forward to following along as a fellow county resident as the new board continues to move the county forward. I expect we’ll see great things for years to come,” he said.

Lloyd also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve and said, while this chapter has come to an end for him, his book is by no means finished. He looks forward to taking some time off, spending time with his wife, watching his kids grow into adults, and watching his high-school-aged son wrestle.

“I’m really blessed to have been chosen by voters four years ago. I’ve strived at every turn to act with integrity and due diligence,” Lloyd said.

“I think the experience has helped me to grow, both as a great listener and as an active participant in our community,” he said. “But the greatest thing for me, is the relationships – with fellow residents and with employees, department heads, other elected officials, and our counterparts in local and state government. I want to thank everyone for listening, for helping, and for choosing to be part of the solution.”

As for Wendling, he said he has been going nonstop for far too long. He looks forward to taking a break and moving on to “greener” pastures for a while. Serving as a public official is both a blessing and a curse, he said, as it is impossible to satisfy 100% of the people 100% of the time.

The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The agenda and meeting packet will be available on the county’s website – sweetwatercountywy.gov. The public is also invited to watch Tuesday’s proceedings live on the county’s YouTube channel.

Renewal of fire protection agreements – In May, the commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of streamlining firefighting efforts countywide by eliminating the county fire department and instead contracting with the Green River Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Wamsutter Volunteer Fire Department for fire suppression, rescue and emergency medical services.

While a controversial decision for some, fast-forward nearly eight months later and county fire warden and code enforcement officer Jim Zimmerman said not only is this new arrangement beginning to thrive but also to pay dividends for county taxpayers. Zimmerman said, “By year’s end, we will have only spent one-third of the money that we were spending to fund our fire department. In fact, cooperating agencies are so satisfied with this new partnership that they’ve actually proposed extending the length of their contracts from the 12-month calendar year to an 18-month fiscal year.”

Smith and Lloyd expressed similar thoughts about the benefits and cost-savings of the program. “It’s costing taxpayers less money for better coverage and service than we could provide by ourselves with our own fire department,” said Smith.

Lloyd said, “Outside of the obvious fiscal savings, we’re starting to see new growth in the partnerships and cooperative efforts of those involved, including among some of our county’s outlying communities. Collaboration and communication have improved, and it’s actually empowering us to offer a better product and suite of services to our residents.”

Detention center security and video surveillance system – Commissioners will consider a proposed upgrade to the detention center’s security and video surveillance system.

Sheriff John Grossnickle said of the proposal, “I think one point of confusion for some when this project was discussed earlier during a commission meeting is the mistaken belief that our detention center is a brand-new facility. While the justice center is new, the jail has been here for over 20 years now.”

Information technology director Tim Knight characterized the proposed project as an “essential upgrade. “The framework for the jail’s existing security and video surveillance system is native to the first few years after the beginning of operations at the facility,” he said. “Many of the system’s components are at least 15 years old, and technical support for the original system is no longer available.” Both Knight and Detention Center Lt. Rich Kaumo said the jail poses one of the highest liability risks for the

county.

Kaumo said, “So, it’s critical that we do everything we can as part of our daily operations to ensure the safety and security of facility staff and residents alike.” Kaumo expressed his gratitude for Knight’s expertise on the project. He also was appreciative of the expertise of grants manager Krisena Marchal, purchasing manager Marty Dernovich, public works director Gene Legerski, facilities staff and detention center staff for working together and making it happen.

“Planning for this project has been a massive undertaking, truly a team effort, and we wouldn’t be where we are now without the input and expertise of everyone involved,” he said.

Marchal was quick to point out the entire project will be funded not by county taxpayer dollars but by federal grant money. “We’re not asking taxpayers to foot the bill for this,” she said. “We’re actually proposing to pay for the whole thing with supplemental grant monies already awarded to us and earmarked for projects like this one under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”

Amendments to the county’s employee policy manual – According to Smith and Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, another notable topic for discussion during

Tuesday’s meeting, particularly for county employees, is proposed updates to the county’s employee policy and procedures manual. Smith said, “While it’s maybe not a very exciting topic for the general public, updating our employee manual is long overdue. We all [the commission] recognize the need.”

“We’ve dedicated a lot of time and energy over the last year to do this. We’ve asked our staff to dedicate a lot of time and energy over the last year to do this. So, it’s important that we see it through and make it happen before year’s end rather than pawn it off on the next commission,” he said.

While technically updated in 2017, Smith and Schoenfeld both said there remain references in the existing employee manual that date back as far as 2011.

Schoenfeld said, “We have a responsibility to serve our employees at the highest level possible, just as we strive to serve the citizens of Sweetwater County at the highest level possible.”

“Many employment laws have changed over the years for the benefit of local government employees. Our policy manual needs to reflect those changes because our employees deserve the clarity of having the most up-to-date, accurate information at their fingertips,” she said.