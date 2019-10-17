Final performances of A Doll House Part 2 begin tonight

Photos and story by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) – The Actor’s Mission will be presenting their final performances of “A Doll’s House Part 2,” beginning with tonight’s 7:00 p.m. performance at the Broadway Theater.

The play will also be presented this Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. and a matinee at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. There is no performance on Friday night due to other commitments to the Broadway Theater.

Admission is free, and a complimentary meal is served one hour prior to curtain time.

About the Play

The play begins when Nora, who had famously slammed the door on her marriage to Torvald 15 years ago, returns. She is confronted by her former husband, nanny Anne Marie, and daughter Emmy.

The story takes place in Norway in 1894. The questions it raises about feminism, marriage, family, divorce, and motherhood are still relevant today.

The Doll House Part 2 received critical acclaim for its Tony award-winning Broadway run as well as for professional, community and college productions. Based on Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 realistic drama “A Doll’s House,” American playwright Lucas Hnath with his 2017 sequel asked the question, “What would happen if Nora did return … 15 years later?” This play gives the audience one possible answer — and even more questions.

Actor’s Mission veteran Jasmine Weaver stars as Nora Helmer. Rounding out the cast are James Gustafson, Ann Maria Mattila, and Julia Eaton. Costumes are designed by Gwendolyn Quitberg; sound by Erik Hamm; hair and makeup by Dani Barnett; assistant director Joseph Haber; assistant lighting designer Shane Westfall; and crew member John Hiltner.