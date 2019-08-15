Final Registration For Saturday’s “Run with the Horses” Race Is Friday Evening

Green River, WY (8/15/19) – The Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding those still wishing to register for Saturday morning’s Run with the Horses Marathon, half-marathon or 10K race that online registration is now closed.

Runners have one last chance to register on Friday between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Expedition Island during the River Festival. There will be no registration available Saturday morning prior to the race.

All races are scheduled to start around 7:00 a.m. Saturday at Expedition Island in Green River.