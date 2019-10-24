Final regular-season WyoPrep.com high school football poll released

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 24, 2019) – The final regular-season WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out. All classes will start their post-season playoff games next week.

Advertisement

In 4A Rock Springs still received votes in this week’s poll but is outside of the top five. Thunder Basin is still number one followed by Sheridan, Cheyenne East and Central, and Casper Natrona. The Tigers, who have qualified for next week’s playoffs, will be at #5 Casper Natrona Friday night.

In 3A, Star Valley is number one again this week with Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Powell wrapping up the top five. Green River will end its season Friday night by hosting Cody. The Wolves will not advance to the 3A playoffs.

Advertisement

Farson-Eden is fourth in this week’s 6-Man poll. Little Snake is number one. Farson-Eden will host St. Stephens Friday afternoon. The Pronghorns have qualified for the playoffs.

Undefeated Mountain View is still on top of the 2-A poll ahead of Buffalo. Big Piney made it into the poll at number five. Lovell and Lyman also received votes.

To see the complete poll voting results go to WyoPreps.com.