Final Rock Springs Civic Center Family Fun Run Tonight

Rock Springs, WY (8/5/19) – The Rock Springs Civic Center will be presenting their final Family Fun Run of the season tonight.

Advertisement

Tonight’s run is entitled “Pick Your Peak Run”. Registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary School on Summit Drive with the run taking place at 6:30. The event is free for all ages.

Rock Springs Flag Football Registration

Also today, the Rock Springs Civic Center Youth Development Flag Football registration begins. The cost for first through fourth-grade students is $30.00 per child. Little Squirts Football for three to six years old is $20 per child. Both activities will begin the first week in September.