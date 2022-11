Final RSFD Toy Distribution signup is today

November 22, 2022 — The final in-person signups for the annual Rock Springs Fire Department Toys for Kids giveaway will take place today at the Food Bank at 900 Center Street. The signups will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children aged 12 and under must be signed up in order to receive a gift during the Saturday, December 17 distribution event at the old Washington School building, 625 Ashay Street in Rock Springs. Hours of the distribution event will be 8 a.m. to noon.

Those wishing to contribute a new toy or help with a monetary donation are asked to drop off items at the Fire Station at 600 College Drive.