Final showing of GRHS’ ‘CLUE’ tonight at 7 p.m.

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) – Monday, Nov. 16, is closing night to watch Green River High School’s presentation of “CLUE.”

The final showing will begin at 7 p.m. in the GRHS theatre and it will feature three alternate endings.

Audience seating is limited to 250 so there is a great chance tickets will sell out fast, so be sure to purchase them as soon as possible.

Can’t make the show? No worries. The performance will be broadcast on live stream service.

Tickets and live streaming details are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42383.