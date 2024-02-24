Final S’Mores Saturday is today with Snowman Stroll ending soon

February 24, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Today is the final day to enjoy the Sweetwater Travel and Tourism S’More Saturday. The free treats will be given out today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bank Court area of Downtown Rock Springs. The promotion is a benefit for the senior class of Rock Springs High School.

It is also an excellent opportunity to take in the Snowman Stroll, viewing the decorated 18 life-size snowmen that are placed around Downtown Rock Springs. Local artists decorated the snowmen. This is the third year for the Snowman Stroll promotion, which is scheduled to end on February 29.

A Snowman Stroll map is available here.