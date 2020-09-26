Final Wolves/Tigers State Tennis Championship Results

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 26, 2020) — The Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships concluded today in Gillette. The Green River Lady Wolves finished in fourth place with 31 team points. Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished 12th with four total points. Cheyenne Central won the girls state title with 50 points. Casper Kelly Walsh was a close second at 47 points.

Advertisement

In the boys tournament, Green River was fifth overall at 28 points. Rock Springs did not score a team point. Casper Kelly Walsh won the team title with 59 points, easily outdistancing second-place Campbell County’s 36 points.

Individually, the Wolves #2 Doubles team of Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel won the state title with a 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Phillips/Yakel of Casper Kelly Walsh. (See their winning point below).

The Lady Wolves #3 Doubles team of Kiley Strange and Ali Brown finished in second place after dropping their title match 2-6, 2-6 to the Kersey/Vasqueirls team from Laramie.

Advertisement

Other local players with top-four finishes were Gabrielle Heiser (GR) – Fourth Place in Girls #1 Singles, Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson (GR) – Fourth Place in Girls #1 Doubles, Alicia Harrison/Kayde Strauss (GR) Third Place (Consolation Championship) in Girls #2 Doubles, and Rock Springs Lady Tigers #3 Doubles team of Suler/Rodriquez lost 0-6, 2-6 in their Consolation Championship match to finish in Fourth Place.