Final YWCA Bowls of Caring event takes place this Saturday

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Over the past few months the YWCA has put together so many painting parties for people across the community. These parties ranged from open parties to private parties, all coming together with the same goal in mind.

This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at White Mountain Mall will be the last Bowls of Caring open painting party of the year. The cost is $15 for a ceramic chili bowl or $20 for a cereal bowl or jumbo mug that you get to paint and bring home. The party will have YWCA representatives to help out with the painting process. After items are painted, they are taken back to YWCA where they will be dipped in glaze and then fired in a kiln. Items will be returned within two weeks.

The profits from the fundraiser go directly towards all of Sweetwater County through services offered at the YWCA. Some of the services that these funds will go towards are child care, support and resources for victims of family violence, and free financial empowerment classes.