Fine Arts Center now featuring Northpark and Overland student art

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — The third display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center features works from Northpark and Overland Elementary Schools. The display run from now thought March 21. The exhibit includes 174 students’ artwork, under the instruction of Jacob Harkins and Annette Tanner.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC is featuring art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student’s all spring.

“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m. The next schools to exhibit will be Sage and Stagecoach Elementary Schools on March 24 to April 4.

Art from Northpark Elementary School

Kindergarten: Bearett Berg, Katy Carreno Hernandez, Cameron Christensen, James Cleveland, Sawyer Coon, Maddalyn Culver, Kolbee Curtis, Eleazar De La Fuente, Serenity Doust, Madelyn Hall, Makenzie Hardin, Bradi Homer, Josie Jeppsen, Leonardo Macias, Lyric Maciel, Izabelle Potter-Spanne, Brantley Robison, Summer Saavedra, Chevelle Story

First Grade: Jasmin Acosto, Avery Anderson, Ezra Anderson, Tighe Bauske Long, Layla Chapman, Carsen Coombs, Jaycee Corona, Brennen Cowgill, Nova Dalton, Bryson Fletcher, Dax Harmon, Jace Jayroe, Nicolet King, Rayn Maciel, Ivy Macy, Noeli Martinez, Yazmin Martinez, Bryson Mortensen, Sofia Saavedra, Christian Woodward, Maddox Youngblood

Second Grade: Laylah Abplanalp, Gavin Arnoldi, Allison Arzaga Ramos, Moises Chacon, Jon Crofts, Lillya Cross, Atreyu Rodriguez, Allie Blau, Madelin Chubb, Dempsey Cross, Reese Hardin, Kamdon Homer, Brianna Kelsey, Kamilah Martinez, Colter Ralphs, Samuel Roberts, Fabian Rodriguez, Dominik Watkins, Jerek Wheatley

Third Grade: Hailey Bennett, Skyler Bowles, Charlie Boylen, Felicitie Bradley, Broden Casey, Abigail De La Fuente, Tiana Halstead, Macy Harmon, Mackenzie Kelsey, Avery Maes, Jacob Martinez, Oakleigh Martinez, Tenlee Maycock, Tate Moses, Izabelle Pedri, Braelynn Peltier, Raygon Peterson, Emilio Sanchez, Saylor Wells

Fourth Grade: Qwyntyn Abplanalp, Braxton Chavez, Raegan Cordova, Hannah Duran, Colin Evans, London Freeman, Desmond Hills, Mia Holgate, Tyler Ledford, Rikki Lynn Bates, Zoey Marincic, Stevie Miller, Leonor Moreno, Whitley Ralphs, Antony Ruiz Mikula, Joslynn Thompson, Ashley Vargas-Velica, Sadie Woodward

Art from Overland Elementary School

Kindergarten: Stella Backstrom, Ryker Beardsley, Braxton Burnham, Abigail Chamberlain, Ian Covarrubias, Kya Eikanger, Mavrick Failor, Josiah Heath, Michael King, Jesla Knezovich, Shanell Louderback, Audrey Masie, Maleya Nicholson, Astreya Nixon, Richard Packard, Alek Page, Graham Sivertson, Jayzen Zanetti

First Grade: Shilorniah Aiono, Jace Aullman, Anthony Castillo, Madison Cook, Brooklynn Destefanis, Kenzli Evans, Anabella Faupel, Kyleigh Frazier, Elijah Garcia, McKenzee Hansen, Parker Hayes, Brittany Herrera, Kennedy McFadgen, Daniel Navarro, Axel Nipper, Alexander Silva, Brecken Smith, Jovanna Terrill

Second Grade: Cameron Bowles, Kannin Boylen, Jenicka Floyd, Jonhatan Frias, Devaris Givens, Vayolet Hernandez-Solis, Leo Hettinger, Raylyn House, Paislee Jex, Robert Johnson, Karlee Lewis, Beowyn Nixon, Rovinson Garcia Trinidad, Peytyn Weilep, Olivia Whalen

Third Grade: Dawnivon Acuna, Thomas Chollak, Cambree Cochran, Naiya Crosby, Chris Dunn, Bella Guild, Julia Gustafson, Ambree Jex, Amiyah Martinez, Conner Nipper, Amelia Redmond, Lesly Sagastume, Carson Slane, Ava Smith

Fourth Grade: Trinity Abernathy, Wyatt Buzick, Brielle Fernandez, Kendra Flack, Jordana Frericks, Mahkayla Harrington, Lukis Hettinger, Jaden Miskulin, Savannah Moore, Adalee Ortega, Macey Smith, Brylee Webb, Ella Wilson