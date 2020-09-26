“Fire activity will remain extreme” in Mullen Fire

Darrian Mechling

WYOMING (September 26, 2020) — An update on the Mullen Fire has been released by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland

Powerful and gusty west winds caused extreme fire behavior throughout the night. This morning, the fire front is approximately one mile north of Fox Park, extending east to just south of Lake Owen.

The subdivisions of Keystone and Lake Creek were impacted by the fire. Firefighters were able to access areas after the flaming front passed and continued to perform structure protection actions. Albany County officials worked closely with firefighters to evacuate several communities. Residents near the fire area should remain alert to rapidly changing conditions. The damage assessment information is not yet available.

Today, firefighters are continuing an aggressive effort to protect structures in areas where the fire has already passed. Structure protection firefighters will work ahead of the fire in the areas of Albany, Rambler, Rob Roy, Woods Landing, Fox Park, and Foxborough. Firefighters will also be in the Centennial area preparing structures in the event of a wind shift. Aerial support will continue as weather conditions allow.

Fire Conditions and Weather

The strong wind event will continue today. Strong northwest winds, gusting to 50 mph, are expected to cause active fire behavior and fire spread. Humidity will be higher today with scattered cloud cover and lower temperatures. However, the strong northwest wind will override any benefits from the humidity and cloud cover. Fire activity will remain extreme.