Fire and Police requests to come before City Councils tonight

March 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions tonight. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls.

Rock Springs City Council

Among the items before the Rock Springs City Council will be a request by the City of Rock Springs Fire Department to purchase a pre-owned ambulance for $25,800, as well as permission to apply for a FEMA grant for $925,000 for the purchase of a new fire apparatus.

In addition, Rock Springs High School wrestlers Justin Henry, Broc Fletcher, and Ian Dickinson will be honored for winning titles at last weekend’s 4A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships. Tigers swimmer Gunner Seiloff will also be honored for his state championship in swimming.

Green River City Council

In Green River, the council will consider the request from the Green River Police Department about a $24,000 purchase of new ballistic vests and plates for the department’s SWAT team. The council will also be asked to approve for their approval of the Sweetwater County Emergency Operation Plan for 2024.

