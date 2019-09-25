Fire burning in Dead Horse Canyon on south end of belt loop

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A fire is currently burning in grass and sagebrush in Dead Horse Canyon located off the southern portion of the Belt Loop in Rock Springs.

Sweetwater County Fire Chief Mike Bournazian said the fire has burned 10 acres so far. Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 is in command, joined by Sweetwater County Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management fire crews, Bournazian added.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Wyo4News will provide more information as it becomes available.