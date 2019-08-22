Fire burned 2 acres near Cruel Jack’s; cause still under investigation

*Update, 4:08 p.m., Aug. 22, 2019 — Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Battalion Chief Clark Allred reported the cause of Thursday’s brush fire next to the Sunset Drive service road leading to Cruel Jack’s is still under investigation but a single-vehicle accident near the scene could have been the cause.

The fire burned about two acres. Crews continue to mop up, Allred said.

The fire started about 1:30 p.m. Dallas Boller was incident commander on the scene.

The initial story appears below.

By Ann Jantz, wyo4new.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming (Aug. 22, 2019) — Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 is the lead agency fighting a brush fire off Sunset Drive service road and west of the trailer court on Bowker Road Thursday afternoon.

Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian reported Fire District No. 1 has jurisdiction and is being aided by Sweetwater County Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management fire crews.

Also on scene offering help are Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and Sweetwater Medics.

The fire so far has burned two acres, according to Bournazian.

Wyo4News will provide more details as they are made available.