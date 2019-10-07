Fire burning on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge island

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — A fire is burning on Big Island on the Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, according to Refuge Project Leader Tom Koerner with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The fire was reported Sunday, Oct. 6 at about 3:30 p.m., Koerner said. It is burning in deciduous trees, grass and brush.

The fire has burned about 48 acres and is 25% contained as of Monday afternoon. On scene fighting the fire are crews from the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District, Green River Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire Department.

Koerner said the fire has difficult site access, and rift and jet boats were brought in to transport fire fighters and equipment to Big Island.

The fire has been contained on the perimeter, with the interior still actively burning. Koerner said crews will reconvene Tuesday and pump water out of the river channel to make sure the entire fire is contained.

With the dry and windy conditions there is still enough concern the fire may spread, so crews are taking extra precautions to get is under control quickly, Koerner added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.