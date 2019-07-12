Fire Consumes White Pine Ski Resort Near Pinedale

Sublette County (June 12, 2019) – According to Sublette County United Fire, emergency responders were notified of the report of a wildland fire at the White Pine Ski Resort in Pinedale at approximately 1:20 AM this morning. Emergency responders arrived on scene to an active fire in the lodge itself instead of a wildland fire. There have been no injuries to responders and no extension to the neighboring structures or forest. Fire crews are currently engaged in mopping up the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The response included multiple personnel from Sublette County Unified Fire, Sublette County Sherriff’s Office, Sublette County EMS, Sublette County Emergency Management and Bridger Teton National Forest.

Fire crews contained the fire to the lodge building and monitored the surrounding areas to ensure the fire didn’t spread to the surrounding forest or buildings.

