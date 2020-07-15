Fire danger increased to high for numerous areas in Wyoming

WYOMING (July 15, 2020) — Teton Interagency fire managers announce the fire danger rating has been elevated to high for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, National Elk Refuge, and remaining portions of the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. The potential for fire activity has increased due to summer curing of vegetation combined with hot temperatures and dry, windy conditions.

Advertisement

A high fire danger rating means fires can start easily and spread quickly. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are quickly extinguished.

When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, and trees. Managers also use projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events, the ability of fire to spread after ignition, and availability of firefighting resources across the country.

Advertisement

In areas where campfires are allowed, fires should never be unattended and must be completely extinguished. The charred remains of a campfire must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring in order to be completely extinguished. All embers and logs should be broken up. Campers should “cold trail” the remains of the fire, which refers to carefully placing the back of your hand near the ashes and campfire debris to feel for any remaining heat before leaving the site.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire website at tetonfires.com to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307-739-3630.