Fire danger increased for Tuesday, August 25

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — A fire danger statement has been released from the National Weather Service in Riverton for tomorrow, Tuesday August 25.

Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and the development of significant wind-driven grass and shrub fires.

The warning is issued from noon through 8 P.M.

Humidity is expected to be between 16 to 22 percent, with wind speeds of up to 25 mph.

Fire and emergency officials have been warned to watch for the development of significant wind-driven grass and shrub fires.