Fire danger increased to moderate

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WESTERN WYOMING — Teton Interagency Fire managers announced the fire danger has been elevated to “moderate” for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge. The potential for fire activity has increased due to summer drying of vegetation combined with warmer and windy conditions.

A moderate fire danger rating means fires can start from most accidental causes. Unattended campfires and brush fires have potential to escape, especially on windy days, in dry, open areas.

When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, trees, and dead and downed materials; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources both locally and nationally.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place. There was a fire starting from the storm the night of June 28 in Grand Teton National Park that may be visible southwest of Glacier View Turnout. Wildland fire staff evaluated it and will move to suppress it yesterday morning based on values at risk including proximity to development and sagebrush habitat. The Sandy Fire was also discovered on June 28 and is 15-acres and burning in timber on the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the Big Piney Ranger District.

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, visitors and local residents alike are reminded that fireworks are not permitted in Grand Teton National Park, on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, within the National Elk Refuge, or in Sublette and Teton counties in Wyoming. These fireworks regulations play a critical role in fire prevention.

Additionally, campfires must always be attended to and cold to the touch before abandoning. To extinguish a campfire, several gallons of water must be used as opposed to a single water bottle. The process requires you to soak the campfire, stir the ashes, feel for heat, and to repeat the process until no heat remains.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire website at TetonFires.com to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.