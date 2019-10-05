Fire Department(s) Open House Today At The Events Complex

Rock Springs, WY (10/5/19) – All the fire departments within Sweetwater County will be hosting a a “Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week, Open House” today from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The event is free and will feature fire fighting apparatus and firefighters from all of the fire departments within Sweetwater County.

Free hot dogs and drinks will be served.

Today’s open house will kick off the start of Fire Prevention Week and the various fire department activities that will be taking place at local schools and fire stations throughout Sweetwater County.