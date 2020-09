Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the Bureau of Land Management responded to a brush fire in Rock Springs by Stassinos Ranch Road and Yellowstone Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The fire was about 1 1/2 acres in size and was started by a person using a piece of heavy equipment. Multiple structures were in the area but none were damaged.