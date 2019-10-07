Fire east of RS Friday burns about 30 acres

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A wildland fire reported late in the afternoon on Friday burned about 30 acres before it was contained, according to Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Chief Scott Kitchner.

Fire District #1 responded mid-afternoon to the wildland fire at mile post 121 near Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs. The interstate was temporarily closed due to the proximity of the fire.

Multiple resources were called to the scene due to high winds, Kitchner said.

No property damage was reported, and the fire was contained at about 4:15 p.m. Three type 6 engines and a tender from Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management were all on scene by the time crews began mopping up.

Kitchner said the fire was contained to 30 acres, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.