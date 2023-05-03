Fire near GR Water Treatment Plan consumes 8.1 acres

Photo from the Green River Fire Department Facebook page

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Fire Department was dispatched at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, May 1, to a wildland fire near the water treatment plant.

Upon arrival, it was observed that the fire was in heavy greasewoods with winds blowing 15-20 mph, shifting directions. Fire crews were able to control the fire and had it fully contained by 8:30 p.m.

The fire consumed 8.1 acres; the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Green River Fire Department would like to thank all agencies for their support and response; Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, BLM Fire, and BLM Ranger.