Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) —¬†According to Sweetwater County Fire District #1, a fire has broken out near Black Butte.

At last report, the fire is 250 acres and growing. Four aircraft, four fire engines, and one helicopter are currently on scene fighting the blaze.

Units from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the Bureau of Land Management are currently on the scene.

Wyo4News will have more information on this fire as it develops.