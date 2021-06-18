Fire restrictions at Flaming Gorge in effect today due to dry conditions

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [VIA Ashley National Forest website]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 18, 2021) – Fire restrictions on the Ashley National Forest will be in effect starting Friday, June 18.

Current and forecasted weather, coupled with extremely dry conditions have created substantial hazardous fire potential. These conditions are anticipated to continue into the foreseeable future as drought conditions persist.

Restrictions for the Forest include prohibition of:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area

EXCEPT: Fires are allowed in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed Forest Service campgrounds, picnic areas, and recreation sites. Petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices that meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety are allowed.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Operating an internal combustion engine without a properly installed USDA or SAE approved spark arresting device, a five-pound fire extinguisher, and a shovel. Cutting, grinding, or welding metal in areas of vegetation.

The restrictions are in cooperation with state, county, and other federal agencies which also have fire restrictions due to the high fire danger.

For more information on the restrictions, visitors are encouraged to contact their local District Ranger office, or at 435-789-1181.