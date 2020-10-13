Fire restrictions end while fire danger remains high

Tyler Johnson

WESTERN WYOMING (October 13, 2020) – Bridger-Teton National Forest Managers have made the decision to rescind the Stage 1 Fire Restriction Order effective at noon Tuesday, Oct. 13. Despite the precipitation received over the weekend fire danger remains HIGH across much of the forest. Forest users are reminded that while fires are now legal, it is still illegal to leave a fire unattended or abandoned.

“Even though we are experiencing cooler temperatures and received some moisture over the area, visitors still need to be careful with their fires,” said Josh Erickson, Deputy Fire Management Officer of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Across the Teton Interagency Dispatch area there have been 250 unattended or abandoned fires found in 2020, sixty-two in areas where the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibited them completely. Additionally thirty human caused wildfires required a response from area firefighters and aviation resources, most of those were escaped campfires or warming fires totaling 110 acres to date.

As we wait for a “season ending” weather event to bring the 2020 wildfire season to a close, please remember these basic fire prevention messages.

Never leave a fire unattended

Select your campfire location carefully, free from overhanging trees, and clear of grass and brush

Fires should be avoided on windy days.

When in dispersed camping areas only use pre-existing campfire rings, do not create new rings.

Never park on tall dry grass.

Keep your fire small, this will reduce the risk of spots and make it easier to put out.

Drown, stir, and feel until your fire is cold to the touch before leaving

Exploding targets are illegal on public lands.

“Thank you to the public and our visitors for using extra precaution during the fire restriction period and please remember that a lower fire danger does not mean no fire danger!” Andy Norman, Forest Fuels Specialist.

For current fire information check tetonfires.com. To report a wildfire, unattended or abandoned campfire, please call Teton Interagency Dispatch at 307-739-3630.