Fire South of Green River Burns 90 Acres Tuesday

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Green River, Wyoming — A fire south of Green River on Tuesday burned 90 acres before it was contained late in the day, according to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian.

Crews continued mopping up until dark on Tuesday. The Green River Fire Department monitored the burn area to make sure it did not flare up overnight, Bournazian said.

The Green River Fire Department was first on the scene Tuesday. They were joined quickly by Sweetwater County Fire Department, Rock Springs Fire Department, Granger Fire Department, and the Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management fire crews.

The fire began on land at the Green River landfill, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Bournazian said they were challenged with wind on Tuesday. This made the fire run through the sage and grass quickly.

“The wind was howling,” he said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries occurred, Bournazian added.