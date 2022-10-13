Fire structure update from C Street results in one death

Photo submitted by a Wyo4news Reader

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.

Advertisement

As suppression effort began, power lines to the home fell down on the building, hampering suppression effort. Both Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were called to the scene to help control utility service to the building. Defensive fire operations continued and the fire was declared out at 4:59.

Several challenges confronted crews during suppression efforts. Downed power lines energized the building, preventing entry until Rocky Mountain Power was able to respond and render the building safe, the magnitude of fire on arrival dictated exterior defensive tactics as the entire building was involved in the fire. The tight area around the structure was also a factor that created challenges to effective suppression of the fire.

Unfortunately, one person perished in the fire and another was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with significant burn injuries. The names of the occupants are being withheld pending notification of the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the investigation is complicated by the significant damage to the home. There were no injuries to response personnel.

The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to thank the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Fire District 1, Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy, and Sweetwater Medics for their timely response and assistance during the incident.

The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to remind everyone that working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. The Rock Springs Fire Department has a free smoke and CO detector program – residents who do not have a smoke detector or would like the ones in their home checked should contact the Rock Springs Fire Department at (307) 352-1475.