Fire Update: Fishhawk Fire And Pedro Mountain Fire

Fishhawk Fire (9/6/19) – As of late Thursday night, the Fishhawk Fire, located 42 west of Cody, has burned 10,321 acres with no reports of any containment. A Type 2 management team is overseeing the firefighting efforts with over 170 firefighters on the scene. The cause of the fire, which started Monday, has still not been determined.

Pedro Mountain Frie (9/6/19) – Last night fire officials put the containment of the Pedro Mountain Fire at 88%. The fire east of Pathfinder Reservoir and 40 miles north of Rawlins has now burned 23,408 acres with 130 firefighters still on scene.

According to the website inciweb.nwcg.gov, there are currently seven wildfires burning in Wyoming.