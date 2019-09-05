Fire Update: Fishhawk Fire Near Cody, Pedro Mountain Fire

(9/5/19) – The Fishhawk Fire, located 40 miles west of Cody near the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park, has now burned nearly 4,600 acres. At present, there is no official word on the cause of the fire which started on Monday evening. Structures in the area are being evaluated for protection measures.

(9/5/19) – No updated information since Wednesday morning on the Pedro Mountain Fire east of Pathfinder Reservoir and 40 miles north of Rawlins. The last report stated the fire was 60% contained with over 21,463 acres burned. All evacuation notices had been lifted.