Fire Updates: Fishhawk Fire, Pedro Mountain Fire

Fishhawk Fire, burning 42 miles west of Cody, Wyoming (9/7/19) – The fire has now burned 11,138 acres as of the last report posted at 10:20 p.m. Friday night.

According to inciweb.nwcg.gov, “Focus has been on the northern perimeter of the fire with protection of structures near the North Fork corridor where firefighters are able to safely work. The west, east and south sides of the fire are in steep, rugged terrain with dry, heavy fuels. Air operations have been a safer and more viable option for reconnaissance and monitoring of the fire. Crews have finished their structure protection work in the Kitty Creek drainage and Buffalo Bill Boy Scout Camp. The firefighters have moved to the north side of the highway to begin prepping from Cross Sabres Lodge east to Blackwater Creek Ranch”.

Currently, 194 firefighters are on station. No percentage of containment is listed.

Pedro Mountain Fire, burning east of Pathfinder Reservoir; 40 miles north of Rawlins (9/7/19) – As of Friday, 23,408 acres have burned. Containment was still listed at 88% with 130 firefighters on station.

According to the latest inci.nwcg.gov update, “Continue to monitor and mop up near containment lines and around structures to prevent unwanted fire spread. Transfer of command back to the local unit on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 a.m.”.