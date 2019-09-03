Fire Updates: Pedro Mountain Fire And Jackson, Wyoming Fire

(9/3/19) – The Pedro Mountain fire in Carbon County has now grown to 20,830 acres burned, but containment has improved to 37% as of late Sunday night. Officials are hoping an approaching cold front will aid firefighting efforts with a wind shift and high humidity over the next several days. 364 firefighters are still on scene.

(9/3/19) – The Saddle Butte subdivision in Jackson, Wyoming remained evacuated Monday night due to a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire, mylar balloons that became entangled in power lines which caused an electric arc.

The fired started just north of Broadway Avenue in Jackson across from the Virginian Lodge. High winds caused the fire to spread rapidly with numerous areas of Jackson initially being evacuated.

At last report, 80 firefighters were on scene with aid from aerial support. There have been no reports of any structures lost.