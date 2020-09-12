Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

Advertisement

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and

Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: Fremont, Natrona, Big Horn, Hot Springs, Johnson, Park,

Washakie, Yellowstone National Park, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta, Lincoln, Sublette.

Advertisement



* What to expect: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph with humidity as low as ten percent. Tempatures in the upper seventies.

