Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED: Fremont, Natrona, Big Horn, Hot Springs, Johnson, Park,
Washakie, Yellowstone National Park, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta, Lincoln, Sublette.
* What to expect: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph with humidity as low as ten percent. Tempatures in the upper seventies.