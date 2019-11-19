Firearms manufacturer Stag Arms relocating to Wyoming

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 19, 2019) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced today that firearms manufacturing company Stag Arms LLC will be relocating to Cheyenne, Wyoming by the end of the year. The company currently resides in New Britain, Connecticut.

Advertisement

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the relocation is the latest move by a firearm company opting to take advantage of Wyoming’s business-friendly environment. Stag’s decision to relocate to the state follows similar recent moves by other firearms companies, including Weatherby, which relocated to Sheridan from California in 2018, and Magpul, which moved from Colorado to Cheyenne in 2014.

“I am pleased to welcome Stag Arms to Wyoming and to know that our state came out on top of a broad look at potential new homes for a sought-after company,” Governor Gordon said. “We have a deep-seated commitment to the Second Amendment that I will continue to uphold. I believe this announcement is an affirmation that Wyoming is continuing to cultivate a culture that allows private enterprise to flourish. My administration will work collaboratively with the Wyoming Business Council and Cheyenne LEADS to ensure Stag’s move goes smoothly.”

Advertisement

Stag Arms began working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization for Cheyenne and Laramie County, in June of this year after they reached out offering their assistance. Cheyenne LEADS assisted with site location, workforce evaluation and navigating the community.

“Cheyenne came out on top on most of the individual criteria,” said Elie Azar, Founder and CEO of White Wolf Capital, LLC, which owns a controlling interest in Stag Arms. “And considering our requirements as a whole, it was by far the superior site. Not only is Wyoming an incredibly hospitable place to do business, it is also a top destination for outdoor recreation, including hunting and shooting sports, which reflects its citizens’ unwavering support for the Second Amendment.”