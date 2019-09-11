Firefighters riding for RISE will make a stop in Rock Springs Thursday

Rock Springs, Wyoming — A group of firefighters riding for R.I.S.E will make a stop in Rock Springs on Thursday, Sept. 12.

This is one of several stops on their 1,600 mile trek from Seattle and ending at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

They are riding on behalf of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters will house the riders for the evening. Old Chicago’s restaurant will feed the riders.

The public can come meet the riders and help donate to the cause at Old Chicago’s starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

Firefighters Ride 4 R.I.S.E. (FFR4R) is a bi-annual initiative started by firefighters from Washington State.

On their 2017 ride, FFR4R rode for 24 days from Seattle to Los Angeles and raised an astounding $38,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program. In 2018, they rode 150 miles around Ellensburg, Washington, and raised $3,000.

This year the NW Fire Velo “Firefighters Ride 4 R.I.S.E.” (FFR4R) Team will travel from Seattle to Colorado Springs. They will cover 1,600 miles and 80,000 feet of climbing as they make their way to the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

All proceeds raised through FFR4F go to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) which provides resources to help severely wounded veterans reclaim their independence and mobility.