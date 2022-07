Firefighting aircraft again stationed at local airport

Photo courtesy of the BLM

July 15, 2022 — With the area’s and state’s increase in fire danger, the BLM’s Single Engine Air Tanker Base at the Rock Springs Regional Airport is now officially open for the season. Known as SEAT, the base features two active, and two staged aircraft.

A new post on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Facebook states, “RKS’s 4 acre SEAT Base was constructed in 2020 in a partnership between the airport and BLM. It was the first base in the country constructed to the latest environmental standards and serves as a model for new bases across the nation.“