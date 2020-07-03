Fireworks in local city limits a big no-no!

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 3, 2020) — Local law enforcement and fire department officials are reminding those looking to celebrate America’s 244th birthday with personal fireworks need to remember they are prohibited from being used within the city limits of both Rock Springs and Green River.

Citations can be issued to those persons violating the city ordinances with fines reaching up to $750. In addition, the fireworks will be confiscated and any damage the fireworks cause will also be the violator’s responsibility.

Both the city of Rock Springs and Green River will be putting on public fireworks show Saturday night beginning at 10 p.m. WyoRadio will be supplying music for the shows on all three FM stations at 96.5, 99.7, and 106.1. The music will also be streamed on all three stations’ digital apps.