Fireworks shows to light up Sweetwater County on the 4th

July 1, 2024 – Wyo4News

The annual fireworks shows in Green River, Rock Springs and Granger will all start at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

In Green River, the show will be hosted at Stratton Myers Park, featuring an 18-minute display.

In Rock Springs, the fireworks show will be hosted at the Wataha Recreation Complex. Preceding the display, Shakey Legs Entertainment will be on site with DJ Crazy Legs. Tip’s Kitchen, along with Pin Up Coffee, will be available to serve food and refreshments starting at 7 p.m.

In Granger, the Granger Volunteer Fire Department Association will be hosting a July 4th Celebration at Veterans Park in Granger starting at 4 p.m. There will be a fireworks show provided by the firemen which will begin at 10 p.m. and run for approximately 30 minutes. People will be allowed to light their own fireworks on the ball field until 9:30 p.m. under the watchful eye of the fire department to ensure a safe atmosphere. In addition to fireworks, there will be a gun drawing, raffle baskets and a beer tent along with pulled pork sandwiches and drinks.

Firework Laws

With the exception of sparklers, fireworks are illegal all year within the city limits of Rock Springs and Green River. All types of fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal on all public lands, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Forest Service, and State Lands.

Although fireworks may be discharged on private land in unincorporated areas, you must have written permission from the landowner. A reminder – the person(s) discharging fireworks may be liable for any and all costs for suppression of fires resulting from fireworks – legal or otherwise. Citations can be issued to those who violate these city ordinances, and fines can reach up to $750.

All cities encourage residents to enjoy the professional fireworks displays and adhere to local regulations for a safe celebration. For more information, contact the respective city halls or fire departments.

Tune in for Fireworks Music

Music for the fireworks shows will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 96.5 FM Q96 and 99.7 FM JACK-FM beginning at 10 p.m.

Golf

Additionally, there will be a FireWhacker Golf Tournament at the White Mountain Golf Course, with a $10 entry fee and a shotgun start at 6 p.m. Registration is available at the golf course.