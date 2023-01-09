First baby born in 2023 arrived on January 4, 2023

Baby Alora and parents Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023.

Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.

This is a tradition that Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary members enjoy putting together and it’s a great gift to celebrate the first baby born every year at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The basket included a variety of items including books, blankets, clothes, a stuffed animal, cups, and much more.

Baby Alora kicked off what’s sure to be a busy year in the Labor and Delivery Department. Last year, there were 400 babies born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.