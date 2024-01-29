First big Wyoming hunting application deadline January 31

Nonresident elk, spring turkey and Super Tag due soon.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 29, 2024 — The first big deadline for 2024 Wyoming hunts is right around the corner. Several hunting applications are due by midnight on Jan. 31. All applicants must apply online.

The end of the month is the application deadline for:

Nonresident elk: Hunters must submit their application by Jan. 31 but can modify or withdraw their existing applications until May 8. Draw results will tentatively be available on May 16.

Spring turkey: Resident and nonresident hunters must apply by Jan. 31 and have until Jan. 31 to modify or withdraw applications. Draw results will tentatively be available on Feb. 15.

Super Tag: Jan. 31 is the cut-off date to enter the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Super Tag raffle for 2024, which consists of one license drawing for bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf, and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing, and the winner chooses any three licenses from the species offered. Tickets are $10 each, Trifecta tickets are $30, and all tickets can only be purchased on the Game and Fish website. Super Tag winners will be announced on Feb. 15.

Tentative season information for all hunts is available on the Game and Fish Hunt Planner. Anyone with application questions can call (307) 777-4600.