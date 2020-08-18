First case of COVID-19 reported at YWCA of Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — The YWCA of Sweetwater County learned this past weekend that a case of COVID-19 was detected at their Early Care Center. The YWCA has followed all requirements set forth by Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

At this stage, it is believed to be only a single case and the person is quarantining at home. YWCA was contacted by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) as part of contact tracing and worked closely with them to determine the extent of possible exposure. It was determined, out of an abundance of caution, to close two classrooms in the Early Care Center and quarantine those students and teachers connected to those rooms. The other classroom in the building and the Learning Center classrooms were not affected at this time.

The classrooms will remain in quarantine for 14-days and the YWCA and WDH will continue to monitor their health and wellbeing. All remaining YWCA classrooms will continue to monitor staff and children for any signs of concern. All parents or caregivers were notified this weekend.

YWCA has arranged for an outside agency to do a thorough cleaning of both buildings in addition to the daily cleaning being done by YWCA childcare staff. Administrative staff and the public entering the building will continue to be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Parents will continue to be asked not to enter the classrooms in order to stay six feet from any child not a part of their household. Handwashing and temperature-taking of staff and repeated handwashing for children will continue to be a daily requirement.

“We appreciate the public’s support of YWCA and all its programs during this difficult time.” Said Melinda Bass, Executive Director. “We know how much our parents rely on our Early Care Center to care for their children while they are working, and we appreciate them working with us as we struggle to deal with this pandemic.”

YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault services have not been affected by this specific situation and continue to operate out of the Center for Families and Children building at 2620 Commercial Way. The Crisis Line (352-1030) is still available 24/7 to anyone who needs assistance.

For further updates, please follow YWCA on Facebook, or call 307-352-6635.